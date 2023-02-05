Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 14,573 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $31,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NuVasive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

NUVA stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

