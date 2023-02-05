Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,008,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,393,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of KB Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KB opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

