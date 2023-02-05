Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,253,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,157 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $22,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of X stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

