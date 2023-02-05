2,806,110 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,806,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $52,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $22.66.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

