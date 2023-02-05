Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 262,223 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Veracyte worth $28,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 871,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 68,738 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 9.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,984.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,006,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $33.23.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $75.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

