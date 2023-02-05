OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 504 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 154,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Aquamarine Zurich AG bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,800,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,296,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $106.33 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $129.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

