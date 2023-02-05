Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 5,423 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.4% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $430.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,927,325 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

