Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $20.72 Million Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,376 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of United Microelectronics worth $20,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 179,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 415.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

UMC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

