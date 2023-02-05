OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

