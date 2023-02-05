NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,879 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.75% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $31,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 1,745,628 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.