Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.3% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,365 shares of company stock worth $34,927,325 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

JNJ stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $430.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

