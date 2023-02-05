UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $29,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in UMB Financial by 428.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UMB Financial by 79.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Insider Activity

UMB Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director L Joshua Sosland bought 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,474.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,670.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director L Joshua Sosland bought 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,474.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,502 shares in the company, valued at $869,670.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,537 shares of company stock worth $750,395. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMBF opened at $91.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.