Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 49.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 286,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.3% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at LKQ

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.