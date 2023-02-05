Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Position Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $24,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IART. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,971 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $59.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

