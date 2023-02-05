Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

