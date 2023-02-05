OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 1,220 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $482.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.