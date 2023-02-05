Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,024 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after buying an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after buying an additional 872,180 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,304,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,983,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,086 shares of company stock worth $978,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.