OLD National Bancorp IN Has $375,000 Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Stories

