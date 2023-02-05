Huntington National Bank Has $70,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 83,332 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 190,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 959.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSD. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $124.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also

