Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 430,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,478 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $41,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after buying an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,923 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $99.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $111.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

