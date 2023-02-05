State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $21,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,928,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $272.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $424.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

