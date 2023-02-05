Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $34.30 Million Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Cadence Bank worth $34,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 38.21%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

