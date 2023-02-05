Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 93,685 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 93,685 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $40,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $272.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.