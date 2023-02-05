Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $37.44 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,287 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $37,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,840,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,052,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,676,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after buying an additional 146,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

