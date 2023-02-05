Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3,322.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $33,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $365.76 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $429.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.25 and a 200 day moving average of $339.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

