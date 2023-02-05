State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $21,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,273 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,230,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,539. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $152.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.76.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

