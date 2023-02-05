Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 20,192 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,192 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $41,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

MKSI stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.89.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

