Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $36.19 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $36,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wix.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,133,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,295,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,693,000 after purchasing an additional 369,651 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 963,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,188,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $126.63.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

