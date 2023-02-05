Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Fair Isaac worth $35,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after buying an additional 481,050 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after acquiring an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 72.4% during the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $681.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $710.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $619.22 and a 200-day moving average of $521.31.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,563 shares of company stock worth $20,960,664. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.