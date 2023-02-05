Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 626,777 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,935,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,777 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 6.84% of G1 Therapeutics worth $36,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 246.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 479,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

Insider Activity

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 172.97% and a negative net margin of 328.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $204,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTHX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.