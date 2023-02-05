State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,833 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Marathon Oil worth $22,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 215,818 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.