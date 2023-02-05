State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of State Street worth $24,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $91.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $103.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

