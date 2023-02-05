Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $82.90 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.07.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

