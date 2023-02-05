Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Semtech worth $38,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 130.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Semtech stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $177.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

