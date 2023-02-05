State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,932 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $24,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 22,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 779,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $83,027,000 after acquiring an additional 42,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.56.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW opened at $121.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average of $117.09. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

