State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.94 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Raymond James worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RJF. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

