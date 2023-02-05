State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $21,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

