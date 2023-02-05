Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 306,993 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.
Insider Activity at Intel
Intel Price Performance
INTC stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intel Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.
About Intel
Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intel (INTC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.