State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,442 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Equifax worth $23,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $243.79.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.