Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Position Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,396,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,051,000 after buying an additional 81,185 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 53,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 44,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $171.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.73. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $175.03.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

