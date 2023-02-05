State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,645 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $25,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $252.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTW. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.36.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

