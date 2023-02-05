Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,952 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $250.99 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $253.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs Company Profile

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.