Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 464 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,596,000 after buying an additional 512,496 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,097,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,760,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,406,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.56. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.