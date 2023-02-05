Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,632 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 19.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.7 %

AA opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,188 shares of company stock worth $9,477,165.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

