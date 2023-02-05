Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $119.00 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

