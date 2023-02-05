Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Extra Space Storage worth $29,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average of $170.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

