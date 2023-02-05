Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average is $154.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

