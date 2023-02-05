State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 195 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $27,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,597,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,524,000 after acquiring an additional 202,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,369 shares during the period.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $233.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.65. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

