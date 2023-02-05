State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $26,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

