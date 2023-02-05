State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $26,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock worth $3,181,130 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $99.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

